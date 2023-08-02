Momentus Inc. to Attend Small Satellite 2023

Momentus Inc., a US commercial space company, has announced its participation in Small Satellite 2023, which will take place in Logan, Utah from August 5-10. The company will host a featured presentation at the event to showcase its orbital transportation and hosted payload services, as well as its M-1000 satellite bus.

The M-1000 satellite bus is specifically designed to be a powerful and cost-effective platform that can cater to the needs of both commercial and government customers. It offers several significant advantages, including high power capabilities with up to 3 kW of peak power, a large payload capacity, and a flexible configuration. The M-1000 bus also boasts a rapid and scalable manufacturing process, allowing Momentus to meet demanding requirements and deliver on-orbit solutions efficiently.

In line with their commitment to serving various sectors, Momentus has offered the M-1000 satellite bus to both commercial constellation providers and the US Government. As part of their efforts, the company recently submitted a proposal to the US Space Development Agency for the Tranche 2 Transport Layer Alpha program.

In addition to satellite buses, Momentus also provides orbital transportation and hosted payload services. Since their inaugural mission in May 2022, the company has successfully deployed 15 customer satellites and delivered hosted payload services to renowned institutions such as Caltech and its Space Solar Power Demonstrator.

Momentus has scheduled their next mission to launch on the SpaceX Transporter-9 mission, tentatively set for November 2023. Moreover, the company has secured space on all SpaceX Transporter missions scheduled until the end of 2024.

For those interested in connecting with the Momentus team at Small Satellite 2023, they can reach out via email at [email protected]