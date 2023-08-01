Nonflammable Electrolyte Developed for Safer Lithium-Ion Batteries

A collaborative research team has made a significant breakthrough in developing a nonflammable electrolyte for lithium-ion batteries. By tailoring the molecular structure of linear organic carbonates, the team has successfully created an electrolyte that does not catch fire at room temperature. This advancement has the potential to enhance the safety of lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles and energy storage systems.

Fires in batteries typically occur as a result of short-circuits caused by external impacts, abuse, or aging. The ensuing thermal runaway phenomenon makes it challenging to extinguish the fire and poses a considerable risk of personal injury. The organic carbonate usually used in commercial lithium-ion battery electrolytes has a low flash point, meaning it easily catches fire even at room temperature.

Until now, previous methods of reducing electrolyte flammability, such as intensive fluorination or highly concentrated salts, had limited commercialization due to their incompatibility with commercial electrodes. However, the research team has now developed a new electrolyte called bis(2-methoxyethyl) carbonate (BMEC), which addresses these issues.

By simultaneously applying alkyl chain extension and alkoxy substitution to the diethyl carbonate (DEC) molecule, the researchers successfully created the BMEC solution. Notably, this solution has a flash point of 121°C, which is significantly higher than that of the conventional DEC solution. As a result, it is not ignitable within the range of temperatures typically encountered during battery operation.

Furthermore, the team found that BMEC dissociates lithium salt more strongly than its alkylated counterpart, dibutyl carbonate (DBC), thereby improving lithium ion transport while reducing flammability. BMEC retains over 92% of the original rate capability of the conventional electrolyte, significantly reducing fire hazards.

Additionally, compared to the conventional electrolyte, the new electrolyte reduces combustible gas evolution by 37% and heat generation by 62%. The research team successfully demonstrated the stable operation of 1Ah lithium-ion batteries over 500 cycles using the new electrolyte. They also performed a nail-penetration test on a 70% charged 4Ah-level Li-ion battery and confirmed the suppressed thermal runaway.

This research opens up new avenues in the design of nonflammable electrolytes without compromising their electrochemical properties or economic feasibility. The developed nonflammable electrolyte offers cost competitiveness and excellent compatibility with high-energy density electrode materials, making it suitable for conventional battery manufacturing infrastructure. Its implementation is expected to accelerate the development of high-performance batteries with exceptional thermal stability.