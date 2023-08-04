MOL Group to Trial Starlink Service for Improved Communication at Sea

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and KDDI Corporation have revealed their plans to conduct a trial of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite broadband service on MOL Group-operated cruise ships, ferries, and a coastal RORO vessel beginning in August 2023. The primary focus of this trial is to enhance the communication environment on board these vessels.

The trial will utilize Starlink’s advanced technology, which is expected to deliver impressive download speeds of up to 220Mbps during voyages. This substantial increase in communication speed has the potential to revolutionize interactions between crew members and passengers, thereby improving the overall maritime experience.

Throughout the trial phase, the feasibility and viability of the service will be thoroughly evaluated. The goal is to implement the Starlink service on various ships by autumn 2023, accommodating the unique conditions and schedules of each vessel.

Real-time communication between land and sea is often hindered by weak terrestrial signals in remote marine areas. This initiative aims to bridge the information gap by providing high-speed internet connectivity to crew members, thereby enhancing their working conditions. Additionally, passengers on cruise ships and ferries will benefit from access to high-speed internet, enriching their travel experiences.

The trial will be conducted on four vessels, including the Nippon Maru cruise ship, the Sunflower Sapporo and Sunflower Satsuma ferries, and the Musashi Maru RoRo ship. Initially evaluated by crew members and employees, the trial will focus on the “Starlink Business” service. Based on the outcomes, there is a possibility of expanding the service to customers.

KDDI’s Starlink service offers a maximum download speed of 220Mbps during sea voyages, providing easy access to vital navigation information and mirroring onshore internet usage. Preliminary tests on international ships within the Mitsui O.S.K. Lines group have already demonstrated significant improvement in communication speeds compared to existing facilities.