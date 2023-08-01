Japanese Shipping Company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Partners with KDDI Corporation for Satellite Broadband Trial

Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has teamed up with KDDI Corporation to conduct a trial of satellite broadband Starlink on MOL Group-operated ships. The objective of the trial is to enhance the communication environment onboard by providing high-speed connectivity.

During voyages, Starlink offers a maximum download speed of 220 Mbps, which is expected to improve communication and navigation safety for crew members and passengers. In the past, weak signals from distant base stations made it challenging to use high-speed cell phone communication at sea. While satellite communication services through geostationary orbiting satellites have been employed, the increasing volume of information and data has posed obstacles to real-time ship-to-shore communication.

The trial will assess the technical and economic aspects of the Starlink system. MOL Group plans to introduce the system from autumn 2023, depending on the situation and schedule of each ship. The trial will involve four ships, including a cruise ship, ferries, and a RoRo vessel, equipped with the Starlink Business communication service for maritime use.

Initially, the trial will focus on crew members and employees, with the possibility of expanding to include passengers based on the results. By improving the quality of ship safety management, ocean shipping companies can enhance the sharing of systems and real-time data related to ship operations with land-based staff.

Previous trials conducted by MOL Group on ocean-going ships have demonstrated a significant improvement in communication speed compared to existing facilities, with speeds up to 50 times faster.