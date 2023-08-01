MOL Group Collaborates with KDDI to Trial Satellite Broadband on Ships

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) and KDDI Corporation have announced a collaboration to trial the use of satellite broadband, specifically the “Starlink Business” system, on MOL Group-operated ships. The trial is set to begin in August 2023 and aims to enhance the communication environment for both crewmembers and passengers.

The “Starlink Business” system offers a maximum download speed of 220 Mbps, providing high-speed communication capabilities and contributing to safe navigation. The trial will evaluate the system from technical and economic perspectives, with the intention of implementing it across the MOL Group fleet in autumn 2023.

The weak signals from distant base stations have traditionally made it difficult for ocean shipping companies to establish real-time ship-to-shore communication. While satellite communication services using geostationary orbiting satellites have been utilized, they face limitations due to the increasing volume of information and data.

Improving the onboard communication environment is essential for effectively sharing systems and data related to ship operations. The trial aims to address the growing demand for high-speed internet access at sea and bridge the information gap between onshore and offshore environments.

Initially, the trial will involve MOL Group crewmembers and employees on four specific ships: the cruise ship Nippon Maru, the ferries Sunflower Sapporo and Sunflower Satsuma, and the coastal RORO vessel Musashi Maru. If successful, the service will be expanded to passengers onboard.

The “Starlink Business” communication service for maritime use offers a maximum download speed of 220 Mbps, equivalent to land-based internet service. This high-speed communication capability allows for easy access to navigation-related information and enables passengers to share real-time videos and other information during their trip.

Previous trials conducted by MOL Group on ocean-going ships have demonstrated communication speed improvement of up to 50 times compared to existing facilities. By leveraging satellite communication services, MOL and KDDI aim to enhance the quality of work and life onboard for crewmembers, while also driving digital transformation at sea.