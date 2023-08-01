MOL and KDDI Conducting Trial Use of “Starlink Business” on Cruise Ships and Ferries

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) and KDDI Corporation have announced their collaboration in conducting a trial use of the satellite broadband service called “Starlink Business” on MOL Group-operated cruise ships, ferries, and a coastal RORO vessel. The main objective of this trial, set to begin in August 2023, is to enhance the communication environment aboard these ships.

In the maritime industry, weak signals from distant base stations make ordinary high-speed cell phone communications difficult. Although satellite communication services using geostationary orbiting satellites have been employed to address this issue, the increasing information and data volume poses challenges for real-time ship-to-shore communication.

This trial aims to provide a communication environment with a maximum download speed of 220 Mbps during the voyage. This improvement will facilitate high-speed communication and safe navigation for both crew members and passengers. Additionally, it will meet the demand for high-speed internet access onboard, ultimately enhancing the working environment for crew members and enriching the travel experience for cruise ship and ferry passengers.

Prior to this trial, MOL Group had conducted trials on ocean-going vessels and found a significant improvement in communication speed compared to existing facilities. This prompted further exploration of the potential benefits of satellite communication services in enhancing the quality of work and life onboard ships.

Depending on the situation and schedule of each ship, MOL Group plans to introduce the system from autumn 2023 after evaluating the trial from technical and economic perspectives. Participating ships in the trial include the cruise ship Nippon Maru, the ferries Sunflower Sapporo and Sunflower Satsuma, and the coastal RORO vessel Musashi Maru.