MOL and KDDI to Trial Starlink Business Satellite Broadband on Cruise Ships and Ferries

Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) and KDDI Corporation have announced plans to conduct a trial use of Starlink Business satellite broadband on board a cruise ship operated by MOL Group, as well as on ferries and a coastal Ro-Ro vessel. The trial aims to enhance onboard communication for crew members and passengers.

Starlink Business offers a communication environment with a maximum download speed of 220 Mbps during the journey, delivering high-speed communication and secure navigation capabilities. The trial will evaluate the system from technical and economic perspectives, with MOL Group considering the specific circumstances and schedules of each ship for system implementation starting from spring 2023.

Four ships will participate in the trial, including the Nippon Maru cruise ship operated by MOL Cruises, the Sunflower Sapporo ferry, the Musashi Maru Ro-Ro vessel operated by MOL Ferry, and the Sunflower Satsuma ferry operated by Ferry Sunflower Limited. All of these ships will be equipped with the Starlink Business communication service for maritime use.

The initial trial will involve crew members and employees. Depending on the results, the possibility of expanding the trial to passengers on board will be analyzed.