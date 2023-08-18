Activision to Unveil Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 with In-Game Event

Activision is preparing for the highly anticipated release of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3. The publisher has announced that the new game will be fully unveiled during an in-game event held within Warzone Battle Royale. The event, known as Shadow Siege Modern Warfare 3, will take place on August 17 at 6.30pm BST.

During the event, participants will receive various rewards for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone. These rewards include the Konni Group emblem, the Tier Skip Battle Token, the Crimson Sound Calling Card, the Serpent Slayer Vehicle Skin, the Gas Canister Charm, and the ARM13C weapon.

This year’s release of Modern Warfare 3 marks a special moment for the Call of Duty franchise. It is the first time that a premium release serves as a direct sequel to the previous year’s game. The development of both Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 3 involved close collaboration between Sledgehammer Games and Infinity Ward. The aim was to create a blockbuster sequel that brings back iconic characters and introduces new storylines for players to delve into.

Players will have the opportunity to grow closer to the characters, explore deeper storylines, and continue their progression and loadouts seamlessly. Notably, the original Modern Warfare 2 villain Makarov will make an appearance in this year’s sequel, alongside other familiar faces from the series.

In addition to the highly anticipated campaign and multiplayer modes, Modern Warfare 3 will feature the largest Zombies offering in the franchise’s history. The game will also introduce open combat missions, combat vests, and a perk system for customizable multiplayer characters.

Activision is committed to improving the player experience in Modern Warfare 3. They are implementing the Ricochet Anti-Cheat system and introducing new measures to combat toxicity within the community.

Previous rumors suggest that Modern Warfare 3 will include remastered versions of the iconic maps from the original Modern Warfare 2. These maps, such as Afghan, Derail, Estate, Favela, Highrise, and more, are expected to bring back nostalgic memories for players.

In multiplayer, Modern Warfare 3 will introduce several new features. Players will have 150 HP, a regenerating tactical sprint ability, and red dots on the mini-map to indicate unsuppressed weapon fire.

Fans of the Call of Duty series can look forward to the full unveiling of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 during the upcoming in-game event.