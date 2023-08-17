Major Movement System Overhaul Announced for Modern Warfare 3

Sledgehammer Games has recently announced a major overhaul of the movement system in Modern Warfare 3. This includes both new and returning features that players can expect in the game.

One of the notable returning features is the 150 base health, which is a throwback to classic Call of Duty (COD). In addition, map voting and red dots on the mini-map will also be making a comeback. To add to the excitement, Modern Warfare 3 will remaster all 16 multiplayer maps from MW2 (2009).

For players who have been eagerly awaiting information about the movement system, Sledgehammer Games has heard their feedback. In a blog post, Activision outlined the various changes that will be implemented.

Some of the movement changes include the ability to cancel slide animations and partial reloads, allowing players to immediately return fire. Mantling will also be faster, and players will be able to mantle while sprinting. Additionally, firing during and after sliding will be possible.

Tactical sprint durations will be increased, with the exact duration depending on the weapon being used. Furthermore, tactical sprint will recharge while sprinting.

A new movement mechanic called Tac-stance has been introduced. It is described as a “perfect middle ground between hip-fire and aiming down sights”. In Tac-stance, players unshoulder their weapon and hold it in a canted firing position. It offers improved mobility and handling at the cost of precise accuracy. Tac-stance is designed for aggressive close-quarter combat situations and can be toggled dynamically while aiming down sights.

These movement changes aim to enhance the gameplay experience in Modern Warfare 3. Players can expect a more fluid and dynamic movement system, allowing for more strategic and action-packed engagements.

For more information on the upcoming changes and other updates, players can stay tuned to the Modern Warfare 3 coverage.