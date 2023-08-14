Modern Warfare 3: Is It Just MW2 DLC?

Recent discoveries in the PlayStation database indicate that this year’s Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare 3, may just be DLC for MW2. Insider Gaming, in collaboration with PlayStationSize on Twitter, delved into the game’s code and found interesting details about its content.

While Call of Duty has faced criticism for its repetitive nature, it appears that this year’s title will offer a slightly different experience. Instead of a standalone game, Modern Warfare 3 content will be delivered as add-ons for MW2.

Further investigation reveals that the BETA codes for Modern Warfare 3 share the same concept ID as Modern Warfare 2. Essentially, they are reissued codes from last year’s game. The code also hints at a Call of Duty Hub, where MW2, MW3, and Warzone will be accessible from a single menu.

This news may not come as a surprise to those who have been following the updates on this year’s installment. Activision has already announced that certain aspects such as weapons, camos, and progression will be carried forward from the previous game.

There have been rumors that Modern Warfare 3 will be priced at $70, which is in line with industry standards for AAA games today. The official confirmation of this price point is yet to come.

Players can expect the official reveal of Modern Warfare 3 during an in-game Warzone event on August 17. Key dates for the game include beta weekends in October, campaign early access in November, and the full release on November 10.

Modern Warfare 3 will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Stay tuned for more updates from Insider Gaming, including the announcement of Titan Quest 2 after a 17-year wait!