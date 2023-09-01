Community Split Over New Modern Warfare 2 Intervention Audio Pack

A recently leaked audio pack for the new Modern Warfare 2 (2009) Intervention has left the gaming community divided. This comes alongside the announcement that all 16 classic Modern Warfare 2 maps will be playable in Modern Warfare 3 at launch, with the Carry Forward program allowing players to transfer MW2 weapons, operator skins, and weapon blueprints to MW3.

One of the most awaited additions is the FJX Imperium, a sniper rifle inspired by the iconic Intervention from MW2. Despite high expectations, the weapon has failed to make a significant impact so far. Warzone expert Metaphor even argued that it would be a waste if the developers didn’t buff the FJX Imperium before the release of MW3.

Responding to these concerns, Activision decided to give the sniper rifle some attention, but not in the form of a buff. Instead, they announced a new audio bundle that transforms the FJX Imperium to sound like the original Intervention.

However, when the audio pack was leaked by TaskForceLeakers and shared by CharlieIntel, the community had mixed reactions. Some players felt that the new audio accurately captured the essence of the original Intervention, while others believed it sounded strange and layered on top of the existing game audio.

In addition to these concerns, some community members expressed disappointment that Modern Warfare 2 was charging money for the audio pack. They felt that the updated audio should have been included from the start, instead of being offered as a separate purchase.

It is still unclear if this leaked audio pack is the final product or when it will be officially released. As more updates become available, we will provide further information.

