GPT-3 Study Suggests Cognitive Abilities Comparable to Humans

Researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) have conducted a study on the GPT-3 language model, revealing its cognitive abilities comparable to, or even surpassing, humans. The focus of the study was on analogical tasks, where the AI displayed impressive problem-solving abilities.

Using the non-verbal test called Raven’s Progressive Matrices, developed in 1939, the researchers compared the AI’s performance to that of 40 undergraduate students. Surprisingly, the AI scored higher than the average human, even though it made similar mistakes. Additionally, the AI excelled in answering SAT analogy questions involving word pairs.

However, the AI encountered difficulties in solving analogy problems based on short stories. The researchers speculate that the AI might employ a mapping process akin to human thinking when approaching such challenges.

It is important to note that the training data used to train GPT-3, provided by OpenAI, remains undisclosed. This lack of transparency raises concerns about whether the AI had prior knowledge of the specific test questions. OpenAI maintains secrecy over its training data to protect its services and avoid potential copyright infringement lawsuits.

While this study presents exciting possibilities for AI’s cognitive capabilities, it highlights the necessity for transparency in training data. OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, has emphasized the importance of careful evaluation and understanding of these advanced AI models in light of potential risks and concerns associated with Artificial General Intelligence.