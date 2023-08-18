The Mobile Launcher Arrives at Launch Pad for Artemis II Mission

The mobile launcher, carried by the crawler-transporter 2, completed its journey from the park site to Launch Pad 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Aug. 16, 2023. This is in preparation for the Artemis II mission, where the mobile launcher will transport NASA’s Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft for liftoff.

On Aug. 17, mobile launcher 1 arrived at Launch Pad 39B after a four-mile journey spanning two days. It will remain at the pad for several months as NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems Program teams prepare for Artemis II, which is set to be the first crewed mission under the Artemis program.

During this time, various tests will be conducted, and ground systems upgrades will be carried out on both structures. Part of the preparations includes testing the newly installed liquid hydrogen sphere, which has a capacity of 1.4 million gallons, as well as the emergency egress system at the pad.

Once the testing at the pad is completed, the mobile launcher will be transported to the Vehicle Assembly Building, where rocket stacking operations will take place in readiness for the launch of Artemis II.