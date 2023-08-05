Mitsui OSK Lines and KDDI Corporation to Test Starlink Satellite Broadband Service on Maritime Vessels

Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) and KDDI Corporation have announced their collaboration to test Starlink, a cutting-edge satellite broadband service, on cruises, ferries, and coastal RoRo vessels operated by MOL Group. The trials are scheduled to commence in August 2023.

The primary goal of this partnership is to utilize Starlink’s advanced technology to deliver impressive download speeds of up to 220 Mbps during voyages. This significant enhancement in the communication network is expected to revolutionize the way crew members and passengers interact, ultimately improving the overall maritime experience.

To conduct the tests, four ships will be equipped with KDDI’s maritime satellite broadband service called “Starlink Business.” These vessels include the Nippon Maru cruise ship operated by Mitsui OSK Passenger Line Ltd., the Sunflower Sapporo and Sunflower Satsuma ferries operated by Mitsui OSK Ferry Ltd., and the Musashi Maru RoRo ship operated by Ferry Sunflower Co., Ltd.

KDDI’s Starlink service boasts an impressive maximum download speed of 220 Mbps during sea voyages. This offers easy access to crucial navigation information and enables seamless internet usage on board, similar to what travelers experience on land.

Preliminary tests conducted on international ships within the Mitsui OSK Lines group have already demonstrated communication speed improvements of up to 50 times when compared to existing facilities.

This collaboration between Mitsui OSK Lines and KDDI Corporation signifies their commitment to exploring innovative solutions to enhance maritime connectivity. By leveraging the state-of-the-art technology provided by Starlink, they aim to improve the overall maritime experience for both crew members and passengers alike.