Exploring the Feasibility of Using an Asteroid as a Solar Shield

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 2, 2023
Scientists are considering unconventional approaches to combat climate change, and one such idea gaining attention involves capturing an asteroid, positioning it in front of Earth, and attaching a parasol to block a portion of the Sun’s light. Astronomer István Szapudi from the University of Hawaiʻi Institute for Astronomy has proposed modifications to this concept, making it more viable and cost-effective.

While the concept of a solar shield is not new, Szapudi’s alterations increase its feasibility. By blocking a fraction of the Sun’s constant radiation, this approach could potentially offset rising temperatures temporarily. This allows for time to address the root causes of climate change on the surface.

The main challenge is providing sufficient mass to stabilize the shield and prevent it from being displaced by solar wind and radiation pressure. Szapudi suggests using an asteroid as the base and attaching a parasol to it. Placing the shield in the L1 Lagrangian point, a position of gravitational stability between Earth and the Sun, proves to be a strategically advantageous location.

By employing this method, the total mass needed for the shield and counterweight can be lowered to 3.5 million tons. Although this may seem substantial, it is significantly less than previous estimates for an untethered shield. Only about 1 percent of the mass, roughly 35,000 tons, would be the actual shield, while the remaining mass would be the asteroid itself.

To further reduce the weight, lighter materials like graphene could be utilized. Nevertheless, the challenge of transporting such a massive structure into space remains. Current rockets have limited payload capacities, which fall short of the required 35,000 tons.

Despite these logistical hurdles, NASA has already demonstrated the capability to redirect asteroids. With prompt research and development, Szapudi believes that implementing this concept could be feasible before it becomes too late. Additionally, the solar shield’s application could extend beyond mitigating climate change – it could potentially serve as a solar energy source for Earth or even aid in exploring the solar system.

While still in its early stages, the idea of using an asteroid as a solar shield presents an intriguing possibility for addressing climate change.

