Responsible Use of AI in the Legal Field: MIT Task Force Publishes Early Guidelines

An MIT task force focused on developing guidelines for the responsible use of Generative AI in the legal field has released an initial version of seven principles. The objective of the task force is to ensure accuracy, trustworthy sources, valid legal reasoning, adherence to professional ethics, due diligence, and responsible utilization of AI. These principles aim to address the growing demand for ethical AI practices within the legal industry.

Some law firms among the Am Law 200 are gradually integrating AI into their legal work, starting with tasks such as email drafting. Kate Orr, the global head of practice innovation at Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, emphasizes the importance of a gradual approach when implementing AI. She likens it to transitioning from a flip phone to an iPhone 14, emphasizing the value of a measured and thoughtful adoption of AI technology.

Richard Lewis, the President of the New York State Bar Association, recognizes the potential transformative impact of AI in the legal profession. However, he acknowledges the challenges that accompany its use. Lewis believes that responsible and cautious utilization of AI holds the potential to revolutionize the legal field for the better.

In the realm of legislation, it is unlikely that Congress will pass new laws specifically targeting AI in the near future. Instead, Senator Todd Young suggests that federal agencies should focus on equipping themselves better to address AI-related issues within the boundaries of existing laws. Young is part of a bipartisan group assembled to tackle the threats posed by AI.

The legal community faces battles surrounding false information generated by AI. The absence of sufficient legal measures to combat these challenges frustrates prosecutors like Anne T. Donnelly, the district attorney of Nassau County. Donnelly expresses her disappointment in the lack of adequate support available to victims affected by AI-generated false information.

Across the Atlantic in the UK, disputes over intellectual property concerning AI are also unfolding. A group of British artists and illustrators has filed a lawsuit against DeviantArt and Stability AI’s parent company, Midjourney, raising concerns about copyright in the AI industry.