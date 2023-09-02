Making Waves: MIT Scientists Launch New Search for Big Bang Echoes

Scientists at MIT have embarked on an ambitious endeavor to search for the echoes of the Big Bang. With the support of the National Science Foundation, they aim to construct a massive gravitational-wave detector over the next three years. This cutting-edge observatory is expected to be as large as a small city and incredibly sensitive, enabling the detection of faint ripples in spacetime from the early universe.

The detector will utilize lasers traveling through separate tunnels. By measuring the timing of these lasers, scientists can determine if a gravitational wave has passed through. The new detector, similar to the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) already in operation, will be ten times larger, with arms stretching out forty kilometers on each side. This significant expansion in size will allow for the detection of gravitational ripples from much further distances, shedding light on ancient events that produced immense energy and gravitational forces.

One exciting prospect for the new detector is the identification of events that generated enough energy to bend spacetime through gravity. For example, the collision of neutron stars, the densest stable matter in the universe, can result in the formation of black holes. By observing the gravitational ripples created during such collisions, scientists can gain insights into the nature of these powerful cosmic events.

LIGO’s previous accomplishments, including the detection of gravitational waves from two colliding black holes, have provided crucial data to further our understanding of black hole dynamics and general relativity. However, the construction of additional detectors around the world, such as the Virgo detectors in Italy and KAGRA in Japan, has highlighted the need for an even more sensitive instrument to reveal the secrets of the early universe and galaxy formation.

Cosmic Explorer, the upcoming gravitational-wave observatory, has already caught the attention of scientists Matthew Evans and Salvatore Vitale. They are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to study black hole mergers and neutron star collisions that occurred up to 1.4 billion light years away. While this is an impressive distance, it is just a fraction of the vast expanse of the universe, emphasizing the need for more sensitive detectors to unlock the mysteries of cosmic history.

In conclusion, MIT scientists are spearheading the construction of a state-of-the-art gravitational-wave detector that promises to advance our understanding of the early universe. By capturing the elusive echoes of the Big Bang, this ambitious project has the potential to uncover groundbreaking insights into the origins of our cosmos.

– The MIT LIGO observatory in Livingston, USA. Credit: Caltech/MIT/LIGO Lab