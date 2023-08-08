Federal Aviation Administration Forms Rulemaking Committee for Human Safety in Spaceflight

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has established a rulemaking committee to develop regulations for human safety in spaceflight. The committee, known as the Human Space Flight Occupant Safety Aerospace Rulemaking Committee, aims to examine and propose regulations that will ensure the well-being of individuals during space travel.

Michelle Hanlon, executive director of the Center for Air and Space Law at the University of Mississippi, is one of the 25 members of this committee. She expressed her excitement at being part of the committee, seeing it as a recognition of the university’s work in the field. Hanlon’s expertise will contribute to the discussions and developments within the committee.

The FAA formed this committee in July, anticipating the expiration of a moratorium on spaceflight regulations. If Congress doesn’t extend the deadline, the moratorium will end on October 1. Hanlon emphasized the importance of implementing regulations to safeguard passengers once the moratorium expires. While some industry professionals may prefer the moratorium to continue given the early stages of space tourism, Hanlon believes that regulations are necessary to ensure human safety.

Creating regulations for an industry as novel as spaceflight poses a unique challenge. Hanlon acknowledges the need to address this challenge with careful consideration and expertise. In addition to the committee for human safety regulations, Hanlon is also serving on another FAA committee that focuses on liability and waivers in spaceflight.

The University of Mississippi’s involvement in these committees further establishes the institution as a recognized authority in the field. The committees will work towards developing comprehensive and well-informed regulations to protect individuals traveling in space. The committee plans to present its proposed regulations to the FAA in the summer of 2024.