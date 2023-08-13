India and Russia Compete to Reach the Moon’s South Pole

Two spacecraft, one built by India and the other by Russia, are currently on their way to the South Pole of the Moon. Both missions aim to search for water ice and valuable minerals within the lunar dust. Interestingly, the timing of their departures has led to a mini space race, with both missions projected to reach the Moon around the same date.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has expressed concerns about the overcrowded orbital space around the Moon. They have stated that there are already six active spacecraft orbiting the Moon, and with the addition of Luna-25 and nine other spacecraft in the next two years, the risk of collisions will increase. In fact, India’s Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft has already had three collision avoidance maneuvers to prevent close encounters with Nasa’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter and the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter.

The missions by India and Russia demonstrate the renewed interest in lunar exploration. The discovery of water ice on the Moon has excited scientists, as it could potentially be used to make rocket fuel and even be drinkable after treatment. This friendly competition between nations and private companies marks a new era of lunar exploration.

India’s Chandrayaan-3, carrying scientific equipment and a six-wheeled rover, plans to touch down on the lunar surface on August 23. On the other hand, Russia’s Luna-25 is taking a faster and more direct route to the Moon, with a potential landing as early as August 21. However, Luna-25’s journey might take slightly longer, giving Chandrayaan-3 the opportunity to arrive first.

National pride is likely a driving factor for both countries. Russia aims to prove its capabilities in space, especially considering the impact of sanctions due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. India, on the other hand, already has an advantage as Chandrayaan-3 is already in orbit around the Moon.

In conclusion, while the race to reach the Moon’s South Pole may seem coincidental, it represents a new chapter in lunar exploration. The discoveries made and advancements achieved during these missions could pave the way for future missions to conquer the Solar System.