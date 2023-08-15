Musician Alex Pall Buys Italian-Inspired Villa in Beverly Hills for $8.8 Million

After being listed for just under $10 million, a luxurious Italian-inspired villa nestled above Beverly Hills has been sold for $8.8 million. The buyer, musician Alex Pall, known as one-half of the Grammy-winning DJ duo The Chainsmokers, acquired the property.

The villa, previously owned by British-born actress Mischa Barton, was last sold in the summer of 2021 for nearly $9.2 million. Barton had purchased the residence in 2005 for $6.4 million during her time on the popular TV show “The O.C.” Due to financial difficulties, she listed the property for $8.7 million in 2010 and eventually sold it in 2016 for slightly over $7 million to an entity connected to Strategic Acquisitions Inc., an investment firm based in Agoura Hills.

Located on a 1.2-acre parcel in the Beverly Hills Post Office area, the compound consists of three buildings. The main house and two guesthouses offer a total of six bedrooms and nine bathrooms across more than 10,000 square feet of living space. The property features a range of high-end amenities including a game room, wine cellar, gym, and movie theater.

The main house boasts a double-height foyer with a curved wrought-iron staircase that leads to formal living and dining rooms, an office space, and a gourmet kitchen equipped with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, a marble-topped eat-in island, and a breakfast nook. Upstairs, the master suite features a cozy fireplace, balcony, dual closets, and a luxurious bathroom with a soaking tub and two steam showers.

The picturesque grounds of the estate are adorned with lush greenery and bougainvillea. Highlights include a lap pool, a covered loggia, a detached garage for three vehicles, and a motor court with a convenient car turntable.

Alex Pall, in addition to his new Beverly Hills residence, owns several properties throughout Los Angeles, including a 1930s bungalow in the Hollywood Hills that he purchased in 2013 for $2.7 million and subsequently renovated. Mischa Barton, on the other hand, is set to guest star in an Amazon Freevee revival of the Australian drama “Neighbours.”

The listing agents for the property were Aaron Kirman and Cindy Ambuehl of AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate, while Pall was represented by James Harris and David Parnes of The Agency.