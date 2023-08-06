Mirrored Souls: An upcoming puzzle platformer game with a contemplative atmosphere

Mirrored Souls, developed by The Bricks Studio and published by Short N Sweet, is a puzzle platformer game set to be released on PC and consoles later this month. The game offers a unique approach to the genre, providing a relaxed atmosphere that encourages players to contemplate their actions.

In Mirrored Souls, players will control both main characters, Ravi and Daru, simultaneously on a mirrored screen. The precision of movement becomes crucial as the actions of the characters are mirrored, but their worlds remain separate. The game draws inspiration from Studio Ghibli’s art style and games like Gris and Journey, resulting in a beautiful hand-drawn aesthetic.

Apart from the puzzle-solving aspects, Mirrored Souls delves into philosophical themes of love and the transient nature of life. Inspired by games such as Braid and Journey, it takes players on a journey of introspection. Instead of racing against the clock, creative thinking is required to navigate through portals and overcome challenges.

On August 23rd, Mirrored Souls will be available for PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store. It will also be accessible on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. Prepare yourself for an adventure that will not only engage your mind but also leave you with plenty to contemplate in this cozy indie puzzle platformer.