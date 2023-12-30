New Launch: Minisforum MS-01 Offers Powerful 10GbE Mini PC

Summary: Introducing the Minisforum MS-01, a highly-anticipated system that has recently been launched. This compact mini PC comes with impressive features, including dual SFP+ 10GbE ports, dual 2.5GbE ports, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports. Equipped with an Intel Core i9-13900H processor, the MS-01 offers powerful performance. Additionally, it boasts a unique PCIe x16 slot with an x8 electrical connection, allowing for GPU integration and improved CPU thermal design power (TDP). The system also features multiple M.2 slots, including a special slot designed to support U.2 NVMe SSDs.

The Minisforum MS-01 stands out for its versatility, making it suitable for both server and workstation use. With its compact size and impressive specifications, it has garnered positive reviews and meets the demands of users seeking a high-performance mini PC. This system is currently being extensively reviewed and tested, with further updates and features expected soon.

FAQ:

Q: What are the standout features of the Minisforum MS-01?

A: The MS-01 offers dual SFP+ 10GbE ports, dual 2.5GbE ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and an Intel Core i9-13900H processor. It also has a unique PCIe x16 slot and multiple M.2 slots.

Q: Is the MS-01 suitable for both server and workstation use?

A: Yes, the MS-01 is highly versatile and can be used as both a server and a workstation, thanks to its powerful specifications and compact design.

Q: Are there any upcoming updates or additional features for the MS-01?

A: Yes, the MS-01 is currently undergoing extensive testing and updates. Further features and improvements are expected to be announced in the near future.

Q: Where can I find a detailed review of the Minisforum MS-01?

A: Stay tuned for the full review, which will provide a comprehensive analysis of the MS-01’s performance and features.