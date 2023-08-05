Experience the Thrilling Adventure of Minecraft x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collaboration

Experience the thrilling adventure of the Minecraft x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration as the iconic characters make their way into the game through a new DLC. With the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles DLC, players have the opportunity to assume the role of any of the four Turtles: Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo. Immerse yourself in the exciting world of Minecraft as it collides with the beloved Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise.

Prepare to embark on exciting quests in familiar locations such as the Turtle Lair, while taking on formidable enemies including Shredder, Leatherhead, and Krang. Engage in epic battles, uncover hidden secrets, and save the city of New York from the clutches of the nefarious Shredder.

Choose from a selection of 20 TMNT skins, allowing for endless customization possibilities. Additionally, players can acquire a free Turtle T-shirt in the Dressing Room to complete their TMNT-themed ensemble. Dress up as your favorite Turtle, unleash your inner hero, and join forces with the fearless Turtles in this exciting new collaboration.

Don’t miss out on this incredible crossover that combines the best of both worlds – Minecraft and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Get ready for an unforgettable Minecraft experience that brings together two iconic franchises in one epic DLC.