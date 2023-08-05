Minecraft’s ‘Trails & Tales’ Update Introduces New Features

Mojang has released the highly anticipated ‘Trails & Tales’ update for Minecraft, bringing several exciting new features to the game. One of the highlights of this update is the ability for players to ride camels with a friend and craft items using bamboo. Additionally, players now have the option to trim their armor and explore new archaeological dig sites.

The ‘Trails & Tales’ update also includes new additions to the game’s archaeology system. Players can now utilize a craftable brush item to uncover objects that have been buried for a long time in suspicious sand and suspicious gravel. However, caution is recommended as these blocks are fragile and easily destroyed. Trail ruins, which are buried structures from a lost culture, can be discovered in various biomes such as taigas, snowy taigas, old growth forests, and jungles. By brushing suspicious blocks in these structures, players have the opportunity to discover new music discs.

At different archaeological sites, players can find pottery sherds with pictures on them. These sherds cannot be crafted and can only be obtained by brushing suspicious sand or gravel. Combing four pottery sherds together results in a decorated pot with pictures on each side. Players can either smash these pots to retrieve the pottery sherds or break them with any block-breaking tool to obtain an intact pot.

The update also introduces a new biome called Cherry Grove, featuring cherry blossom trees and a corresponding cherry wood set. Players can obtain pink petals by using bone meal on the ground, which can then be added to existing blocks to increase their quantity. Bamboo now has its own wood set, including the unique bamboo mosaic block, which can also be used as fuel. Furthermore, the update includes improvements to hanging signs and sign functionality, such as separate text and colors for both sides of a sign, as well as the ability to edit sign text after placement.

Another exciting addition to the update is the Sniffer mob, a passive and friendly animal that can dig for seeds. Sniffers can be bred using torchflower seeds and can be found by brushing the suspicious sand of warm ocean ruins. When breeding Sniffers, players can obtain Sniffer eggs, which hatch after some time when placed in the world.

With the release of the ‘Trails & Tales’ update, Minecraft players have numerous new features and content to explore and enjoy in the popular game.