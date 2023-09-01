Minecraft Legends Update 1.10 Patch Notes

The latest update for Minecraft Legends, version 1.10 (PS5 version 1.010), has recently been released on all platforms. While this update brings a relatively short list of fixes to the game, it aims to improve the overall gameplay experience for players. Let’s delve into the official patch notes for Minecraft Legends version 1.17.53059 and explore what’s new.

Several crashes that could occur during gameplay have been fixed in this update, ensuring a more stable gaming experience. Additionally, missing German character dialogue and subtitles from the campaign prologue have been added, addressing a previous issue in the game.

Furthermore, the update addresses several issues that caused players to get disconnected from multiplayer sessions. This fix allows players to enjoy seamless multiplayer gameplay without interruption.

Moreover, a crash occurring on Steam when signing into a Microsoft account via the Marketplace after backing out of an offline game has been resolved. This fix ensures that players can access their accounts and marketplace without any issues.

Another prominent fix in this update is related to the campaign mode. Previously, defeating the second piglin outpost in the campaign would result in an old objective and an empty map appearing. With this update, that issue has been rectified.

Other improvements include fixes to in-game invitation prompts not responding to mouse input, resolving an issue with accepting a game invite from Xbox Game Bar while in a respawn state, and allowing players to join a friend’s lobby even if they had previously cancelled joining their game.

It is worth noting that Minecraft Legends received a significant update in August that included numerous improvements. For more information about that update, refer to the official announcements.

In conclusion, the Minecraft Legends Update 1.10 brings important fixes to the game, addressing crashes, multiplayer connectivity issues, and various gameplay bugs. These updates aim to enhance the overall gaming experience for players across all platforms.

Sources:

– Steam