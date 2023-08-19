Microsoft May Release Xbox Series X/S Version of Minecraft

Microsoft is reportedly planning to release a native version of Minecraft for Xbox Series X/S. The game was recently classified for Xbox Series consoles in Germany, suggesting that the release is imminent.

Currently, players can enjoy Minecraft on Xbox Series X/S through backwards compatibility with the Xbox One version of the game. However, a native version optimized for the new consoles may introduce new features and improvements.

One anticipated feature is ray tracing, which Microsoft has been teasing since before the launch of Xbox Series X/S in 2020. Last year, developer Mojang accidentally included prototype code for ray tracing support in a preview build available to Xbox Insiders. However, Mojang clarified that its inclusion did not indicate immediate plans for bringing ray tracing support to consoles.

In other news, Microsoft announced that it will be closing the Xbox 360 Store in 2024. From July 29, 2024, users will no longer be able to purchase new games, DLC, and other entertainment content from the Xbox 360 store. This closure will result in over 220 digital Xbox 360 games becoming unavailable for purchase.

The decision to close the Xbox 360 Store reflects Microsoft’s focus on newer consoles and platforms. Users are encouraged to transition to Xbox Series X/S and take advantage of the latest gaming experiences and features.