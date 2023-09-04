Microsoft to Release Xbox Series X/S Version of Minecraft

Microsoft is reportedly preparing to release a native version of Minecraft for the Xbox Series X/S consoles. This information comes after the game was recently classified for Xbox Series consoles by the US Entertainment Software Ratings Board, as well as by Germany’s video game rating board, USK.

Currently, players can enjoy the Xbox One version of Minecraft on Xbox Series X/S through backward compatibility. However, it is unclear what specific enhancements or features will be included in the optimized version of the game for Xbox Series consoles. One possibility is the inclusion of ray tracing, a technology that Microsoft has been teasing since before the launch of the consoles.

The anticipation for an enhanced version of Minecraft comes after developer Mojang accidentally included prototype code for ray tracing support in a preview build available to Xbox Insiders last March. Mojang quickly removed the code and clarified that it did not indicate immediate plans to bring ray tracing to consoles.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has recently emphasized Microsoft’s commitment to releasing the same games for both Xbox Series X and S consoles. He stated that he does not foresee a future where the entry-level system has to miss out on certain titles due to technical limitations. Additionally, Spencer noted that the price of current-gen consoles may not decrease over time as significantly as in previous generations, and he expressed concerns about introducing a mid-gen refresh due to the complexities it could create for creators and players.

It remains to be seen when the Xbox Series X/S version of Minecraft will be released and what enhancements it will bring. However, this news is exciting for Minecraft fans who are eager to experience the game on the latest Xbox consoles.

