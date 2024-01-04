Millions of Servers Remain Vulnerable to Terrapin Attack

Millions of servers around the world are still vulnerable to a recently discovered cyber attack called Terrapin, according to data from internet-wide scans. The attack, which targets the integrity of the SSH protocol, allows attackers with access to a network to compromise the security of SSH sessions. These sessions are commonly used by administrators to securely connect to computers in the cloud and other sensitive environments.

Terrapin takes advantage of a vulnerability in the Binary Packet Protocol (BPP) used by SSH implementations. It allows attackers to alter or corrupt information transmitted during the initial connection stage, known as the handshake. This marks the first practical cryptographic attack on the SSH protocol itself.

While the attack requires a man-in-the-middle position and is currently not a widespread threat, it can still be used in targeted attacks by sophisticated adversaries, such as nation-state-backed hackers. Researcher Piotr Kijewski notes that although the attack has limitations, the large number of vulnerable instances suggests it will remain a threat for years to come.

Data from internet scans reveals that over 11 million IP addresses across the globe are still exposing SSH servers that are susceptible to Terrapin. The majority of these instances are located in the United States, followed by China, Russia, Germany, and Singapore.

To mitigate the risk of Terrapin attacks, it is crucial for organizations to patch their SSH implementations. Several vulnerable implementations, including AsyncSSH, have released patches to address the issue. However, due to the widespread use of SSH and the complexity of implementing patches across different applications, the process of patching remains challenging.

FAQ

Q: What is Terrapin?

A: Terrapin is a cyber attack that targets the integrity of the SSH protocol, allowing attackers to compromise the security of SSH sessions.

Q: How does Terrapin work?

A: Terrapin exploits a vulnerability in the Binary Packet Protocol (BPP) used by SSH implementations. It allows attackers to alter or corrupt information transmitted during the handshake, compromising the security of SSH sessions.

Q: Are there any known practical attacks using Terrapin?

A: Currently, there are no known practical attacks using Terrapin. The attack requires a man-in-the-middle position, limiting its practical application to more targeted attacks.

Q: How widespread is the vulnerability?

A: Internet-wide scans have identified over 11 million IP addresses with SSH servers vulnerable to Terrapin. The majority of these instances are located in the United States.

Q: How can organizations protect themselves from Terrapin attacks?

A: Organizations should ensure that their SSH implementations are patched with the latest updates provided by the respective software vendors.