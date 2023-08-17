iPhone Users to Receive Compensation for Batterygate Issue

Millions of iPhone users whose older devices experienced slowdowns after software updates are set to receive compensation. Apple will pay out between $310 million and $500 million to approximately 3 million users of pre-2018 model iPhones who filed claims against the company in 2020. The issue, known as “batterygate,” involved software updates that purposely slowed down the performance of iPhones with aging batteries.

The settlement comes after a judge dismissed Apple’s appeal against a class-action lawsuit filed in 2017. With the appeal dismissed, affected consumers can now receive settlement payments. The iOS updates provided by Apple were intended to prevent shutdowns caused by aging batteries. The updates lowered the overall performance of the devices when a deteriorated battery was detected.

Apple explained that the purpose of the performance reduction was not to deceive customers into upgrading their iPhone but to extend the lifespan of the devices. The iPhones would return to normal speeds once the battery was replaced. The settlement does not imply wrongdoing on the part of Apple.

Eligible iPhone users who filed a claim can expect to receive around $65 from Apple, with the amount potentially increasing depending on the number of claims submitted. Around 3.3 million users submitted claims before the deadline, meaning they could receive approximately $128 each, after deducting attorney’s fees and other costs.

Owners of iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, SE models running iOS 10.2.1 or later, and iPhone 7 and 7 Plus running iOS are eligible to receive a settlement payment.