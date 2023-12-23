Phone-related Injuries Increase Among Millennials

A recent study has revealed that phone-related injuries have been on the rise, with millennials being the most affected. The research, based on a 10-year analysis of data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System, found that tech-related injuries have increased by 20% since 2020.

The study attributed the surge in phone-related injuries to the growing dependence on cellphones among millennials. It seems that this generation, often associated with financial struggles, may be using their phones as an escape to such an extent that they become disconnected from their physical surroundings.

Various incidents were reported, ranging from trips and falls caused by tangled cords to collisions with objects due to texting while walking. Common injuries included general pain, bruises, and even cuts to the face and head.

Interestingly, texting while walking was identified as the most common cause of tech-related injuries throughout the United States. The researchers suggest that this behavior poses a significant risk, as individuals are not fully present and aware of their surroundings while engrossed in their phones.

While phone-related injuries have seen a significant increase, it was found that televisions were responsible for the highest number of tech-related injuries nationwide, accounting for 30% of all cases. These injuries often involved lower back strains and sprains from lifting heavy televisions.

In addition to televisions, computers and video game systems were also identified as culprits for causing various injuries. Prolonged gaming and computer use were found to contribute to pain in the upper trunk area, including the chest, back, and ribs, primarily due to poor posture.

The rise in technology-related injuries can be attributed to the increased reliance on technology in everyday life, especially with more people working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This heightened dependence on technology has led to more time spent on devices for entertainment and work purposes, thus increasing the risk of injuries.