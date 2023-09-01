Experience Art and Culture in Seattle: PAX, Bumbershoot, and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

Looking for a weekend filled with arts and culture in Seattle? Look no further! Here are some exciting events happening in the city.

1. PAX (Penny Arcade Expo)

PAX is like comic con but for video games, and it’s happening at the downtown Convention Center. This event started with just 3,000 gamers in Bellevue and has now grown to over 120,000 attendees. What makes PAX special is its emphasis on the community of video game players rather than retailers. Whether you’re a mobile gamer, a board game enthusiast, or a PC/Playstation/Nintendo gamer, PAX has something for everyone. This year, Nintendo will be hosting their big event, Nintendo Live, at PAX for the first time outside of Japan.

2. Bumbershoot

Bumbershoot, held at the Seattle Center, is back for Labor Day weekend. This year’s festival not only features live music but also incorporates various art experiences. From visual art and sculptures to tattoo art, fashion, culinary art, and even semi-pro wrestling, Bumbershoot offers a diverse range of activities. Don’t miss out on the Cat Circus – a show that has been creating quite a buzz!

3. “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at Tacoma Arts Live

Tacoma Arts Live is currently hosting a production of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” This play, set in Hawaii, takes place in a unique space that includes a floor-wall LCD screen acting as a backdrop. While technical issues may be present, the overall production is a success, thanks to the enthusiastic cast and engaged audience. Travis Tingvall’s portrayal of Bottom and Jessica Robbins’ performance as Philostrate and Puck are particularly noteworthy.

If you’re in the Tacoma area, don’t miss the chance to see this entertaining rendition of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” before it ends on September 3.

These events offer opportunities to immerse yourself in the vibrant arts and culture scene of Seattle. Enjoy the weekend exploring the creativity and talent that the city has to offer!

Sources:

– PAX: Soundside segment

– “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at Tacoma Armory until September 3.