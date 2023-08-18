CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Xbox 360 Store and Marketplace to Shut Down in 2024

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 18, 2023
Microsoft has announced the closure of its Xbox 360 Store and Xbox 360 Marketplace on July 29th, 2024. This means that from that date onwards, Xbox 360 owners will no longer be able to purchase new games, DLC, or other content from these platforms.

However, if you already own digital games for the Xbox 360, you will still be able to play them. The closure only affects the ability to buy new games or DLC using an Xbox 360 console. In addition, the Movies & TV app will also be removed from the Xbox 360, rendering TV and movie content unviewable on the console after the specified date.

Despite the closure of the Xbox 360 Store, Microsoft assures users that backward-compatible Xbox 360 games will still be available for purchase. These games, along with their DLC, can be bought on platforms such as Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox.com. However, to access any TV shows or movies purchased from the Xbox 360 Store after July 29th, 2024, users will need to use a Windows 10 or later PC, Xbox One, or Xbox Series S / X.

It’s important to note that the closure of the Xbox 360 Store will not impact Xbox network services for Xbox 360 consoles. Players will still be able to enjoy online multiplayer and transfer games to different consoles. Additionally, Xbox 360 games will continue to receive updates even after the closure of the store.

For more details about the closure and its implications, Microsoft has provided a comprehensive FAQ page on the subject.

