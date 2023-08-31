Microsoft’s Windows Ads: A Growing Nuisance

Microsoft’s incessant and intrusive Windows ads have reached new heights of annoyance, leaving many users frustrated and confused. What started with ads in the Windows 11 Start menu and local accounts has now spread to the Settings app and pop-ups after updates. The latest development includes ads appearing on the Windows 11 taskbar while users are active in apps and games. These ads have even caused seasoned tech journalists to briefly think their PCs were infected with malware.

Microsoft claims that this ad behavior is “unintended” and is being addressed, but user complaints on Reddit go back several months. While these ads may convince a few users to try Microsoft services or switch to a Microsoft account, the majority are left confused and annoyed.

However, Microsoft’s ads also highlight the company’s promotion of Bing as a search engine. Despite its efforts, Bing has not been able to compete with Chrome, which holds around 60% of the market share compared to Edge’s 5%. Users who have already installed and chosen Chrome as their default search engine have little reason to switch to Bing.

It’s not just Windows 11 users who are dealing with these ads; Windows 10 users are also being bombarded with upgrade notifications and reminders. Microsoft is turning up the pressure to upgrade, with notifications in Windows Update and even a persistent update notification icon in the taskbar.

To stop the Windows 11 upgrade prompts, users can resort to hacking the Windows registry, but this option is only available for those with a Windows 10 Pro license.

Microsoft’s approach to advertising is misguided. The company should focus on improving Windows 11’s user interface, offering more appealing features, and letting users transition naturally. Instead, users are becoming increasingly frustrated with Microsoft’s aggressive advertising tactics.

Source: PCWorld

Author: Alaina Yee, Senior Editor

