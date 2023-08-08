Microsoft Nears Completion of $69 Billion Activision Blizzard Acquisition

Microsoft is on the verge of finalizing its $69 billion deal to acquire Activision Blizzard. The acquisition, the largest in gaming history, has already been approved in several countries, including Brazil, Japan, Ukraine, and the European Union.

After facing opposition from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Microsoft was able to successfully defeat the FTC after a court hearing, leading to the reopening of negotiations with the CMA. Sony, one of the deal’s strongest opponents, eventually agreed to keep the Call of Duty franchise on PlayStation for the next ten years.

With recent clearance obtained from the New Zealand Commerce Commission, Microsoft is now waiting for approval from the U.K., the remaining key country for the deal. Once approved, Microsoft will gain control over popular franchises such as Call of Duty, Diablo, and World of Warcraft, as well as several game development studios that will join Xbox’s first-party development alongside Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

The European Union imposed behavioral remedies to ensure fair competition in cloud gaming for several years as part of the approval process. The acquisition deadline has been extended to October 18, 2023, to accommodate the final regulatory approvals.

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is expected to profoundly impact the gaming industry, expanding their presence and further bolstering Xbox’s standing in the console market. As approval in the U.K. is anticipated in the coming weeks, the completion of this landmark deal draws nearer.