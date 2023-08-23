Microsoft Designer Now Available in the Edge Browser Sidebar for US Users

Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered design tool from Microsoft, is now accessible to Edge users in the US. This integration allows users to easily access Designer from their browser’s sidebar, eliminating the need to open a separate tab or program.

Released last year, Microsoft Designer offers users the ability to create a variety of designs, such as social media posts, fliers, greeting cards, and invitations. By entering a prompt, the AI-powered tool generates a grid of suggested designs complete with text and images. Users can then customize these designs by swapping out images, adding illustrations, or changing fonts. Additionally, Designer’s DALL-E-powered text-to-image generator enables users to create unique pictures to add to their designs.

Although Designer may not always produce the most aesthetically pleasing designs, it serves as a helpful starting point for users who are unsure of where to begin. By integrating Designer into the Edge browser, Microsoft aims to streamline the design process, making it easier to incorporate designs into emails, social media platforms, and other online channels. This move also positions Edge as a competitor to other AI-powered design tools like Canva.

While Designer is still in the preview stage, users can access the tool by updating their Edge browser and selecting the “plus” icon in the sidebar. From there, users can toggle on the “Designer (Preview)” option to enable it.

In addition to Microsoft Designer, Microsoft has also made updates to Bing Chat in the browser. Users can now instruct the chatbot to perform various actions, such as organizing tabs related to a specific topic or retrieving passwords from other browsers.

