Microsoft Removes WordPad from Windows 11

Microsoft has made the decision to remove WordPad, the default rich text editor, from Windows 11. This comes as part of the company’s deprecation of various Windows features in 2023. Unlike other deprecated features, WordPad will not be available for users to reinstall or continue using after its removal.

In the latest Canary build of Windows 11, Microsoft announced that WordPad will no longer be bundled with the operating system. The company explicitly stated that the app “will not be reinstallable.” This means that starting with build 26020, WordPad will not be installed after a clean install of the OS, and in a future flight, it will be completely removed on upgrade.

While Microsoft does not provide an official method to restore WordPad, it is likely that enthusiasts will find ways to bring it back to Windows 11. Similar to how users can install stock games from Windows 7 and other components, there may be workarounds available online. However, caution should be exercised when installing unknown executable files from untrusted sources.

Additionally, another feature facing a similar fate is Steps Recorder (psr.exe). Although Microsoft is not currently removing it from the operating system, there is already a banner indicating that the app is no longer in active development.

Fortunately, there are numerous alternative text editors available for Windows. Microsoft encourages users to sign up for Microsoft 365 to edit doc, rtf, and other text files in Word. Alternatively, Office Online offers free options, or users can explore third-party alternatives. For Steps Recorder, Microsoft suggests utilizing Snipping Tool, Xbox Game Bar, or Microsoft Clipchamp, although these may not provide all the features available in Steps Recorder.

In summary, WordPad has been officially deprecated and removed from Windows 11 with no reinstatement option. Steps Recorder is also on the verge of being phased out. Users are advised to explore alternative text editors and consider Microsoft’s suggested replacements or third-party options.