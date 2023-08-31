Microsoft Unveils Latest Multimodal Model, Turing Bletchley v3

Microsoft has announced the release of its latest machine intelligence model, Turing Bletchley v3. This multilingual vision-language foundation model will be integrated into various Microsoft products, enhancing their capabilities.

Turing Bletchley v3 is a multimodal model, which means it combines image processing and language capabilities. Being multilingual, it supports over ninety languages, enabling Microsoft products to function more effectively across different regions.

This latest version is a significant advancement in artificial intelligence. By incorporating neural networks, the model is trained to understand both images and text simultaneously. It can make connections and predict missing words or masked pixels in captions and images, similar to how humans learn.

One of the applications of Turing Bletchley v3 is in Bing Search. By utilizing this model, Bing can improve its search results. Additionally, the model is used for content moderation in Microsoft’s Xbox Live game service. It helps identify inappropriate and harmful content uploaded by users, relieving some of the burdens of content moderators.

This development puts Microsoft in direct competition with Google, particularly in the field of AI. Microsoft has already integrated Bing AI into Google Chrome, and its latest focus is image search. While Google still dominates in terms of popularity and search volume, Microsoft’s advancements show potential for challenging Google’s market dominance.

Sources: Microsoft Blog