Microsoft to Shutdown Cortana App, Focuses on Advanced AI Features

Microsoft has announced that it will be shutting down its digital assistant app, Cortana, this month. The company’s decision is to prioritize modern-day AI advancements such as Bing Chat and other AI-powered productivity features across Windows and the web browser Edge.

A support page confirms that Cortana will no longer be available as a standalone app in Windows, beginning in August 2023. Microsoft views Cortana as a stepping stone towards a new AI future, wherein users will rely on a smarter chatbot called GPT-4, which is powered by Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI. In May, Microsoft revealed plans to integrate the ChatGPT-based Bing into Windows 11.

Although Cortana will still be available in some form during this transitional period, the standalone Windows app will no longer receive support. However, Cortana will still be accessible in Outlook mobile, Teams mobile, Microsoft Teams Display, and Microsoft Teams Rooms.

In addition to shutting down the Cortana app, Microsoft also intends to introduce Bing Chat to the enterprise, integrating it into Microsoft 365 Copilot, Outlook, and Teams.

To assist users during this transition, Microsoft has provided alternative options to Cortana, including voice access in Windows 11, the new AI-powered Bing, Microsoft 365 Copilot, and Windows Copilot.

The shutdown of the Cortana app follows a trend seen among tech giants, with Amazon promoting its head scientist for Alexa to lead an artificial general intelligence team, indicating a potential evolution of Alexa beyond a digital assistant. Apple is also reportedly developing its own generative AI tools, although release plans have yet to be decided.