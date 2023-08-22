Microsoft Restructures Activision Blizzard Deal to Transfer Cloud Gaming Rights to Ubisoft

Microsoft has announced a major restructuring of its proposed $68.7 billion deal with Activision Blizzard. The company plans to transfer cloud gaming rights for current and future Activision Blizzard games to Ubisoft, in order to address concerns raised by UK regulators about the impact of the deal on cloud gaming competition. This restructuring has triggered a new regulatory investigation in the UK, which could last until October 18th.

Under the restructured deal, if Microsoft closes the proposed deal, it will not have exclusive rights to release Activision Blizzard games on Xbox Cloud Gaming. Additionally, Microsoft will not have control over the licensing terms of Activision Blizzard games on rival services. Ubisoft will compensate Microsoft for the cloud streaming rights through a one-off payment and market-based wholesale pricing. Ubisoft will also have the option to offer Activision Blizzard’s games to non-Windows cloud gaming services.

Furthermore, Ubisoft will add Activision Blizzard games to its Ubisoft Plus Multi Access subscription, which is available on various platforms including PC, Xbox, Amazon Luna, and PlayStation via Ubisoft Plus Classics.

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) initially blocked Microsoft’s deal in April due to concerns about cloud gaming. However, following the Federal Trade Commission’s loss in a US federal court, the CMA agreed to negotiate with Microsoft. The CMA has now signaled a new investigation phase due to the restructured deal, with a deadline set for October 18th. Microsoft is not expecting to close the deal until early October.

The CMA has imposed a final order on Microsoft’s original deal, prohibiting it worldwide while it investigates the new restructuring. The restructured transaction will not affect Microsoft’s obligations to the European Commission, as the company has made several cloud gaming deals and EU regulators have approved the Activision Blizzard deal.

The CMA will assess the reworked deal and make a decision by the October 18th deadline, ensuring that the cloud gaming market continues to benefit from open and effective competition.

