Microsoft Phasing Out Standalone Cortana App for Windows

Microsoft is gradually phasing out its standalone Cortana app for Windows 10 and Windows 11. Instead, users are being directed towards Bing Chat and Windows Copilot. The Cortana app is set to stop working this month, with some users already reporting issues after an app update.

Cortana, originally introduced on the ill-fated Windows Phone platform, was Microsoft’s voice assistant similar to Siri and Google Now. It aimed to predict user needs and expanded to desktop with Windows 10 in 2015. It also launched on Android and iOS shortly after.

Over the years, Microsoft has been reducing support for Cortana. In early 2021, the iOS and Android versions were discontinued, and with the release of Windows 11, Cortana was removed from the Windows taskbar. Third-party app integrations were also removed, and the focus shifted to basic productivity tasks and Bing searches.

Microsoft recommends that Cortana users switch to Windows Copilot and the “voice access” accessibility feature in Windows 11. The “voice access” feature supports speech-to-text capabilities and limited window management, even without an internet connection.

While Cortana will still be available in Microsoft Outlook and Microsoft Teams, it is likely that these versions will be replaced by new AI-driven alternatives in the future. It seems that Cortana’s role will be primarily experienced as an AI helper in the Halo franchise.

Microsoft’s decision to phase out the standalone Cortana app reflects the company’s shift in focus and priorities. By directing users towards Bing Chat and Windows Copilot, they are providing alternative solutions that better align with their current strategy.