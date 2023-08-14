Microsoft Discontinues Cortana App for Windows 11

Microsoft has recently announced the discontinuation of the Cortana app for Windows 11. This comes after the company discontinued Cortana apps for iOS and Android three years ago. Users who attempt to launch Cortana on Windows 11 will be greeted with a notice stating that the app is deprecated, along with a link to a support article regarding the change.

Moreover, Microsoft has plans to end support for Cortana in Teams mobile, Microsoft Teams Display, and Microsoft Teams Rooms in the fall of 2023. Surprisingly, Cortana will continue to be available within Outlook mobile.

Cortana, originally introduced as a digital assistant for Windows Phone, was later integrated into Windows 10 in 2015. It featured voice commands, reminders, and the ability to open applications, deeply integrated into the Windows 10 taskbar. However, with the release of Windows 11, Microsoft removed Cortana from the taskbar and the first boot experience.

Unfortunately, Cortana faced strong competition from rivals such as Alexa and Google Assistant. Despite efforts to redesign the app for iOS and Android, Cortana struggled to keep up with its competitors. The decline of Cortana can be attributed to Microsoft’s struggles with Windows Phone. In 2019, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella acknowledged that Cortana had fallen behind its competitors.

Microsoft is now focusing on developing Windows Copilot, a new sidebar for Windows 11. Powered by Bing Chat, Windows Copilot will provide features like controlling Windows settings and answering questions. It is expected to be available in an upcoming Windows 11 update, which will also include native RAR and 7-Zip support.