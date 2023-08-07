Microsoft Reportedly Working on Digital-Only Xbox Series X

According to recent rumors, Microsoft is reportedly developing a digital-only version of the Xbox Series X. This move could suggest a mid-generation refresh of the console, following Sony’s strategy with the disc drive-free PlayStation 5.

Specific details about this potential revision have not been disclosed, but there are speculations that it may result in a smaller and lighter console. It is no surprise that both Xbox and Sony are considering eliminating disc drives, given the decline in physical content and the increasing popularity of digital games. Removing disc drives can help reduce production and shipping costs.

There are even whispers that the next generation of consoles, expected to launch in 2028, may completely abandon disc drives.

In addition to the rumors about the digital-only Xbox Series X, Microsoft plans to introduce more Xbox hardware in 2025. Previously, Xbox’s Phil Spencer stated that they did not believe an Xbox Series X ‘Pro’ was necessary. However, with recent rumors surrounding a potential PlayStation 5 Pro, it remains to be seen if Microsoft’s stance has changed.

The possibility of a new digital Xbox Series X raises interesting discussions. What are your thoughts on it?