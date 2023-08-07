Microsoft Removes 44 Intel Xeon E Processors from Supported Processors List for Windows 11

Microsoft has recently removed 44 Intel Xeon E processors from the official list of processors supported by Windows 11. These processors belong to Intel’s Xeon E series, which are entry-level server chips. The removal of these chips will not have any impact on consumers.

The specific reasons behind Microsoft’s decision to remove these processors have not been provided. However, it is important to note that Windows 11 has stricter hardware requirements compared to Windows 10. Therefore, users should check if their system meets the new requirements before considering an upgrade to Windows 11.

In addition to this news, Intel has decided to stop producing NUCs (Next Unit of Computing), but it has allowed Asus to continue developing and manufacturing them. Intel’s focus is now shifting towards AI PCs, with an overhaul of its processor naming scheme and the expansion of its graphics card offerings.

While the removal of the 44 Intel Xeon E processors from the list of supported processors for Windows 11 raises questions, it should not affect consumers’ upgrade decisions as long as they ensure their hardware meets the new requirements set by Windows 11.