The Future of Voice Assistants: Microsoft Ends Cortana

Several years ago, voice assistants like Google Assistant, Apple’s Siri, Samsung’s Bixby, and Microsoft Cortana were highly popular on smartphones and other devices. However, with the rise of generative AI, Microsoft has made the decision to discontinue Cortana.

Microsoft had previously announced that Cortana would be discontinued on Windows 10 and Windows 11 starting in late 2023. However, it appears that the company has started the process earlier than anticipated. Cortana has been removed as a standalone application on Windows 11, and it is speculated that support for Windows 10 could also be dropped in the future.

Generative AI is the key reason behind Microsoft’s decision to move away from Cortana. Windows 11 now integrates “Copilot,” which is the same generative AI technology found in Bing. This technology replaces Cortana’s previous areas of use. In 2021, Microsoft had already discontinued Cortana on Android and iOS.

Google Assistant is another voice assistant that is reportedly undergoing an AI transformation. Google aims to enhance its assistant using language models and introduce new capabilities like Bard.

The future of other voice assistants, such as Samsung’s Bixby and Apple’s Siri, remains uncertain. Samsung has shifted its focus for Bixby towards on-device controls, while Apple has not disclosed much about its generative AI advancements. Although internal efforts are reportedly underway, it is unlikely that a launch will occur even in 2024.

The era of voice assistants like Cortana is coming to an end as generative AI technology continues to advance and take center stage.