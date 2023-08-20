Microsoft has removed an article titled “Headed to Ottawa? Here’s what you shouldn’t miss!” from its website after severe backlash. The article, which listed 15 must-see attractions in the capital, contains numerous errors and bizarre recommendations. One of the attractions mentioned was the Ottawa Food Bank, described as a “beautiful” destination. However, the inclusion of the food bank in the list has been widely criticized.

The article, published under the name “Microsoft Travel,” was generated through a combination of algorithmic techniques and human review but was mistakenly published due to human error. Microsoft later clarified that the article was not written by unsupervised AI but was a result of a failure in the human review process. The company has stated that it is working to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

The Ottawa Food Bank, located in an industrial area of east-end Ottawa, does not directly serve the public and operates as a distribution warehouse for partner agencies. The CEO of the food bank, Rachael Wilson, expressed surprise at its inclusion in the article. She emphasized the importance of human oversight in reviewing content before publication.

The article’s errors and inappropriate recommendations have received widespread attention, with many questioning the effectiveness of AI-generated content. Critics argue that AI does not possess the cognitive ability to provide accurate and contextually appropriate information, particularly in travel-related content.

Ottawa Tourism also weighed in on the incident, emphasizing the importance of human travel writers who can provide authentic and firsthand experiences of destinations. They suggest that AI cannot effectively replace human writers in this domain.

Overall, Microsoft’s removal of the article highlights the need for careful human review and oversight when using AI-generated content. It serves as a reminder that although AI has its advantages, it still has limitations in terms of accuracy and appropriateness.