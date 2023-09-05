Microsoft to Introduce Native Email Translation Feature in Outlook Web

Microsoft is set to bring native email translation to Outlook Web in the near future. Currently available in Outlook apps for Windows and Mac, this feature will soon be extended to the web version.

With the new update, Outlook users will have multiple options to translate emails on the web platform. They can utilize the native translator located at the top of the interface, or they can select specific words or sentences within the email for translation.

To streamline the translation process, Microsoft will prompt users at the top of the email, asking if they would like the email to be translated. This will allow users to conveniently translate emails they receive in different languages. Moreover, users will have the ability to set preferences such as always translating emails or never translating emails. These preferences will be recorded for future use.

Once an email is translated, Outlook will cache the data for 15 days. This ensures that users don’t have to translate the same email repeatedly and allows them to access the translated version on the go.

The official Microsoft 365 Roadmap page indicates that the new feature is expected to be released in September 2023. However, an exact date has not yet been confirmed. It is likely that the rollout will occur in phases, meaning that some users may not immediately have access to the feature.

For those who do not see the Translate option in their emails after the feature has been rolled out, there are alternative ways to manually translate emails. Users can utilize the Translate option in the Home ribbon or navigate to Home > Translate > Translation Preferences to adjust settings and set preferred languages.

This new addition to Outlook Web will enhance the user experience, making it more convenient for individuals who frequently receive emails in different languages. The native email translation feature will further solidify Outlook as a versatile and user-friendly email platform.

