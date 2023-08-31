Microsoft Files Patent for AI-Powered Smart Backpack

Microsoft has recently filed a patent for an AI-powered backpack design that is packed with smart sensors. The patent, which was cleared by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), reveals Microsoft’s vision for “artificial intelligence assisted wearables.” The patent illustrations primarily showcase a backpack with multiple sensors embedded in the arm straps.

The arm straps feature forward-facing cameras, microphones, GPS, and a compass. Microsoft also considers adding LEDs, speakers, and a haptic actuator to the straps. Real-time processing is crucial for this smart wearable, and the patent proposes various recognition modules for image, text, speech, facial, and cognitive recognition.

In addition to the sensing and processing capabilities, the backpack will include a recording device with on-board storage, wireless connectivity, battery power, and charging. The combination of these features will enable wearers to benefit from AI-enhanced object identification and analysis, interaction with nearby devices, and contextual insights.

The patent also includes a flow chart illustrating how the backpack and its data feed interact with personal computers and cloud servers. Other illustrations depict the backpack being used in various scenarios, such as navigating a ski resort, checking supermarket prices, and considering booking concert tickets. The patent also mentions the possibility of interacting with the on-board AI through speech or by interacting with the sensors on the straps.

Microsoft’s focus on digital assistants outside the home is evident in this patent. The company has been actively integrating AI into its office productivity and collaborative tools, despite abandoning its own Windows Mobile platform. However, it is important to note that not all patents make their way into the market, and some may be abandoned due to lack of appeal or other development challenges.

Source: Microsoft Patent

