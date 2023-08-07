Microsoft Expands AI-powered Bing Chat to Mobile Browsers

Microsoft is extending the availability of its AI-powered Bing Chat to mobile browsers, expanding beyond its initial accessibility on the Edge browser and later on Chrome and Safari desktop browsers. This move comes in line with Microsoft’s efforts to stop blocking Bing Chat on third-party browsers.

Launched in February, Bing Chat has experienced steady growth on the Edge browser. By unlocking Bing Chat on third-party browsers, Microsoft aims to showcase its features, which include summarized answers and image creation, to a wider audience. Over the past six months, Bing Chat has facilitated more than 1 million chats and generated over 750 million images.

In addition to this expansion, Windows Copilot, which is powered by Bing Chat, will soon be available on Windows 11. Currently being tested in Windows 11 builds, the sidebar feature is expected to be rolled out to all Windows 11 users later this year.

These advancements testify to Microsoft’s commitment to making its AI-powered Bing Chat more accessible and available across various platforms and devices. By doing so, Microsoft aims to provide users with a convenient and seamless experience.

The extension of Bing Chat to mobile browsers allows users to access its features regardless of the browser they use, further enhancing the accessibility and usability of the service. With Microsoft’s continuous efforts to expand and improve Bing Chat, users can expect a more versatile and efficient AI-powered chat experience.