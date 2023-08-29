Microsoft’s Bing AI Now Available in Google Chrome

Microsoft has announced that the Bing AI tool is now accessible in the Google Chrome browser. Previously, Bing AI was restricted to the Edge browser and Bing mobile app. With this update, Chrome users can now browse to the Bing website, open a chat session, choose a conversation style, and seek out information or generate content. This expansion follows Bing AI’s availability in Chrome for Windows and Safari for MacOS in July and August, respectively.

Additionally, Microsoft revealed that Bing Chat Enterprise is now accessible in the Bing mobile app. Users can sign in with their work accounts and access the enterprise version of the tool. Furthermore, Microsoft SwiftKey keyboard users on iPhones, iPads, or Android devices can now access Bing Chat 30 turns per day without signing in to their Microsoft account.

Despite the expansion to other browsers and apps, Microsoft is still encouraging users to use Edge by offering certain benefits, such as longer conversations and chat history. When using Bing AI in Chrome, users are limited to five messages per chat compared to 30 in Edge. Some browsers, like Safari, also have character limits per request. Additionally, users may encounter popup windows prompting them to use Edge instead of Chrome to chat with Bing.

Overall, Bing AI functions similarly across different browsers and the Bing app. Users can select a conversation style, submit questions or requests, and receive responses. Bing AI can also generate images based on descriptions provided by users.

