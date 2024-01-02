Microsoft President Brad Smith Changes Tone and Praises UK Regulator

Microsoft president Brad Smith has expressed a change of heart regarding his previous criticism of the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which had initially blocked Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard deal. In a recent interview with the BBC’s Radio 4 Today program, Smith commended the CMA as being “tough and fair.”

Smith had previously voiced his discontent with the CMA, stating that confidence in the UK had been severely affected when the regulator prevented the $68.7 billion deal from proceeding. He went on to say that the European Union seemed like a more appealing place to do business.

However, Smith’s opinion has since shifted. While he acknowledged that he still had concerns about the initial decision, he praised the CMA for its standards and its role in prompting Microsoft to restructure the deal. As a result, Microsoft relinquished key cloud gaming rights in the UK and other markets where regulatory concerns were raised.

Despite Smith’s changed perspective, the CMA criticized Microsoft’s approach throughout the regulatory process. CMA CEO Sarah Cardell warned that the tactics employed by Microsoft were not a constructive way to engage with the regulatory body. Microsoft had the opportunity to restructure the deal during the initial investigation, but instead, they insisted on measures that were deemed inadequate by the CMA.

In the UK, Microsoft’s concessions allowed the deal to proceed and close in October, after several months of thorough regulatory examination. However, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the US is still pursuing a case against Microsoft, with a decision on an appeal expected soon from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. The FTC is also continuing its separate administrative case unless it decides to abandon it altogether.

Summary

Microsoft President Brad Smith has changed his tune regarding the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), describing the regulator as “tough and fair” after previously criticizing its decision to block Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard deal. While the CMA forced Microsoft to restructure the deal, giving up certain cloud gaming rights, Smith commended the regulator for holding a high standard. The deal eventually closed in the UK, but the Federal Trade Commission is still pursuing a case against Microsoft in the US.

FAQ